Sabalenka edges Noskova to keep alive hopes of a 3rd straight US Open title

Then Sabalenka proved she's not giving any of it up without a fight.

Sabalenka kept alive her hopes for a third straight U.S. Open title by edging Linda Noskova 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Tuesday in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup of major champions.

"What a battle. What an incredible player she is and I'm speechless right now because I was pushing myself to the limit in this match, especially in the third set," Sabalenka said.

"I honestly thought that that's it, the match is over and probably that's what helped me to kind of like, I don't know, feel loose and just go after my shots."

Sabalenka — who needed to win to maintain any hope of keeping the No. 1 ranking — will face No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who rallied to beat No. 26 Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Sabalenka beat Pegula in the 2024 final and against last year in the semifinals after dropping the first set.

Sabalenka finished off Tuesday's match with a second-serve ace to turn back the Wimbledon champion and reach the semifinals in Flushing Meadows for the sixth straight year.

The first men's quarterfinal also went to a match tiebreaker, with No. 11 Frances Tiafoe rallying to beat Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6). He will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or No. 8 Ben Shelton on Thursday.

The lengthy day session gave Pegula and Navarro a late start, nearly 90 minutes after the usual 7 p.m. beginning of the night session. Navarro was much better once it finally did begin, breaking Pegula's serve twice in the opening set.

Pegula found her best tennis late, winning four straight games to take control after Navarro had broken her for a 2-1 lead in the third set.