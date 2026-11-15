Sabalenka apologizes for on-court outburst in WTA Finals loss to Svitolina

Video circulating widely on social media appeared to show Sabalenka swearing in a tirade during Friday's 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 loss at the season-ending championships in Indian Wells.

The former top-ranked player from Belarus said on Saturday she was upset by the behavior of spectators during the match.

“My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment,” Sabalenka posted on Instagram without mentioning what she said.

"That said, I should have handled my frustration differently and I apologize to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”