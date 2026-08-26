Sabalenka and Djokovic fall in first match as the US Open mixed doubles begins

Sabalenka and Djokovic started strong but couldn't hold on, falling 1-4, 4-2 (10-2) to Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten on Tuesday in the first round of the mixed doubles tournament.

Siniakova, ranked No. 1 in women's doubles, ended the match with an ace while serving to Djokovic.

“Kat acing Novak on match point was pretty fun,” Patten said after the match, before a quick turnaround to play their quarterfinal match against the married pair of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz were in action later in the first round of the 16-team event, which offers a $1 million prize to the winning team.