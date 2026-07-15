Saafir’s triple ton decimates Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Salem absolutely tore Tiruvannamalai apart, courtesy of Mohamed Saafir’s masterclass with the bat, as he smashed an unbeaten 303 off 224 balls here in the PR Thevar Trophy on Wednesday. In the same clash, Mohamad Arfaz also scored 177 off 184 balls. Left-arm wrist-spinner Lagan picked up figures of 6/61, the best-bowling figures in the ongoing round.
Chengalpattu, Tirupur, Salem, Thiruvallur all qualify for semi-finals.
Brief Scores: Tirunelveli 155 in 70 overs & 67/3 in 19.5 overs (G Rahul 40) drew with Thiruvallur 188 in 73.5 overs (Chetan Kumar Meena 82, K Lagan 6/61); Tiruvannamalai 93 in 33.5 overs & 106 in 27 overs (Ashwath 4/58, Shamalan 4/32) lost to Salem 607/4 in 90 overs (M Mohamed Saafir 303 no, Mohamad Arfaz 177) by inns & 408 runs; Tirupur 339 in 85.1 overs & 172/4 in 28 overs (KP Thanvanth 86) drew with Dharmapuri 148 in 57.1 overs (S Pranesh 5/28, Vishnu Dev 5/64); Virudhunagar 122 in 39.3 overs & 105/7 in 40 overs (Niranjanveer 49, Kabilan 3/23) lost to Chengalpattu 223/9 in 90 overs (Sai Krithik 52, R Shrinath 5/77) & 5 for no loss in 0.2 overs