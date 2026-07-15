Saafir’s triple ton decimates Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Salem absolutely tore Tiruvannamalai apart, courtesy of Mohamed Saafir’s masterclass with the bat, as he smashed an unbeaten 303 off 224 balls here in the PR Thevar Trophy on Wednesday. In the same clash, Mohamad Arfaz also scored 177 off 184 balls. Left-arm wrist-spinner Lagan picked up figures of 6/61, the best-bowling figures in the ongoing round.