SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban Super Giants by 58 runs

DURBAN: Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape bounced back from three consecutive defeats, securing a commanding 58-run victory over Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead in a SA20 match.

Sunrisers made 165 for five in 20 overs, before bundling out Super Giants for 107.

England international Zak Crawley provided the early momentum for Sunrisers with a 29-ball 34 before fellow Englishman Tom Abell crafted a 39-ball 57 (5x4) to maintain the momentum through the middle-order.

Marco Jansen, who was fresh off a half-century in the last match, again provided the late flourish with 36 not out off 26 balls.

The lanky allrounder shared an unbroken partnership of 24 off 13 balls with Tristan Stubbs (15 not out off eight balls) to lift the Sunrisers to 165/5.

Mystery spinner Noor Ahmad was the Super Giants’ most successful bowler with figures of 4/24.

The Super Giants reply started in a positive fashion with opener Bryce Parsons and Matthew Breetzke putting on 40 for the first wicket.

However, the pair were involved in a horrible mix up which led to Parsons being run out for 23 off 21 balls.

The Super Giants never quite recovered from thereon with left-arm spinner Liam Dawson utilising the spin friendly conditions at Kingsmead to his advantage.

The Englishman showed his experience having Kane Williamson (3) caught and bowled before trapping Breetzke (21) plumb in front to finish with 2/18 from his four overs.

Dawson received solid support from fellow spinner Simon Harmer, who claimed the big wicket of Season MVP Heinrich Klaasen for just one as Super Giants were bundled out in 18.1 overs.