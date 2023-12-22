SA vs Ind: Sai Sudharsan bags 'Impact Fielder of the ODI Series' medal

PAARL: Following India's 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa, the 'Men in Blue' batter Sai Sudharsan received the 'Impact Fielder of the ODI Series' medal for taking a stupendous catch in the third ODI against the Proteas.

KL Rahul's India registered a 78-run victory against the Proteas in the third ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

While announcing the winner, Indian fielding coach Ajay Ratra showered praise on all three contenders KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan and Sanju Samson for their brilliant efforts. Ratra also said that it was tough to decide the winner.

He also revealed that the 'Men in Blue' skipper Rahul insisted that the fielding coach give the award to the young left-handed batter.

"There are few magnificent performances in the ODI series. Altogether, we have taken 12 catches during the ODI series against South Africa. KL has alone taken six catches. Sanju has taken two catches, one as a keeper and another as a fielder. Sai took one brilliant catch today. It was a tight decision to decide the best fielder. It was a tight call between Rahul and Sai. But Rahul was generous enough to say that the catches were on his hand and we should give this award to Sai," Ratra said.

Recapping the ODI series against South Africa, India started with a commanding victory in the series-opener, the Proteas turned the tables around and registered an 8-wicket win in the second ODI at Gqeberha, however, the Men in Blue made a stunning comeback in the series decider to win the third and final ODI by 78 runs.

This is the second time India have defeated the Proteas at their home in a bilateral series. Before this the 'Men in Blue' registered a 5-1 series victory over South Africa in 2018. With this win, KL Rahul became only the second Indian captain to win an ODI series in South Africa after Virat Kohli (2018).