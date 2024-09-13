RWD Open: Besant Nagar Club emerges triumphant

CHENNAI: In one of the most exciting finals in recent times Besant Nagar Club (BNC) lifted the first RWD Open title just whisking past Madras Cricket Club (MCC) three matches to two after they were tied at 50 games all.

The thrilling contest started with two matches with either club winning one of them easily. In the 30+ match Nihal Kapoor and Sathish Kumar out played MCC’s Vikram Prabhakar and Nithyesh Natraj 6-1, 6-3, while on adjacent court MCC drew parity when G Rajesh and Hari Balaji proved to be too good for Karthik Kailash and Karthikeyan S as they won in straight sets 6-2,6-3. At this stage BNC led 16 games to 15.

The second 45+match and the 55+ match were both extremely competitive. In a gritty and inspiring display, the tall pair of Ramkumar Rajagopalan and P Lingam of BNC edged out seasoned pair of Rajeev Vijaykumar and Ramu Ranga Rao 7-6 ,7-5 to enhance BNC lead to 4 games.

On the adjacent court Vivek Reddy and Manoj Chandani fought back form 1-4 deficit in the second set to level the score 5 all after losing the first set, but the seasoned Rameez who played a game of exquisite and controlled volleys and lobs and his partner Ramaprasad Reddy who was steady pulled it off 7-6, 7-5 enhancing BNC lead to 7 games.