Ruturaj's batting form is also helping his captaincy: Fleming

Gaikwad, who has had a wretched run during the first half of IPL, has now scored 74 not out and 67 not out in the last two games and CSK have won three out of their last five games to remain in the sixth position in points table.

"Yeah, he's getting better each game. It was a bit of a slow start as we were trying to form the bowling patterns at different grounds as we played away for the first couple of games. But the last few games he's been excellent," Fleming said after CSK beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on Saturday.

CSK's coach for the past 18 seasons also felt that Gaikwad's good show with the bat has also helped him gain confidence as a captain.