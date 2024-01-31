Ruturaj Gaikwad turns 27: Top 5 staggering moments of Indian batter

Hundred in T20I:

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden century in the third and final T20I of the series against Australia at Guwahati last year where the right-hand batter played an unbeaten knock of 123 runs from just 57 balls with the help of 13 fours and 7 sixes. The Magarashtra-born cricketer is the first Indian batter to slam a century against Australia in the shortest format.