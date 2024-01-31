Ruturaj Gaikwad turns 27: Top 5 staggering moments of Indian batter

NEW DELHI: India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad turned 27 on Wednesday. A prolific run-getter in domestic cricket as well as in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), young Ruturaj has made promising strides in international cricket as well in his nascent India career. Here’s a look at top 5 moments of his career:
Hundred in T20I:
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden century in the third and final T20I of the series against Australia at Guwahati last year where the right-hand batter played an unbeaten knock of 123 runs from just 57 balls with the help of 13 fours and 7 sixes. The Magarashtra-born cricketer is the first Indian batter to slam a century against Australia in the shortest format.
Asian Games Gold as captain:
Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the Indian cricket team to the gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. This was his first assignment as the captain of the Men in Blue.
IPL winner:
Ruturaj Gaikwad has won two titles with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the leadership of former India skipper MS Dhoni. He won the title first in 2021 and then in 2023.
635 runs in IPL 2021:
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a total of 16 matches where he slammed 635 runs with the highest score of unbeaten 101 runs in the 2021 edition of the league. The 27-year-old player scored his highest score against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. Gaiwad was also the orange cap holder in this season.
590 runs in IPL 2023:
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a total of 16 matches where he smashed a total of 590 runs in the season. His highest score in this season was 92 runs which came in the opening game of the competition against Gujarat Titans.