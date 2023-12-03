Ruturaj Gaikwad on playing less balls in powerplay

NEW DELHI: Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he doesn't mind playing fewer balls in the powerplay because he focuses on the team's score. He said, "I am a player who looks at the team's score".

Gaikwad's mindset comes from playing for CSK under MS Dhoni, adding that, he learned about the tempo of T20 cricket while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

"I learned a lot about this format playing for CSK. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is always keen on reading situations and understanding the game. He sends a message that you have to look for the team score and what the team requires, irrespective of the situation of the game," said Ruturaj in a conversation with JioCinema.

India has taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series against Australia following a 20-run win in the fourth T20I at Rapiur, and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has played a key role thus far. He has scored 213 runs in four innings at an average of 71.00, with a century and fifty to his name. On what the series win means for India, Ruturaj said that it is something to be happy about after the loss to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad earlier in November.

"I think it was important for all of us to express ourselves and enjoy the game. And I think everyone pretty much took responsibility at every stage. So, we are really happy with the result, but there is still one match to go," said Ruturaj. The opener said that, following the disappointment of the World Cup, the discussion within the camp was to be fearless and aggressive, to back their instincts.

"There were 2-3 members from the World Cup squad who were with us. There was positive energy in the team because we were coming from domestic tournaments, and everyone had done pretty well there. Everyone came in with a lot of confidence," said Gaikwad.

On his partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal and the mix-up with him that led to a run-out in the first T20I, Gaikwad said that after the first match, the duo decided not to take risky singles but play for boundaries with a positive intent. He also said that Yashasvi apologised to him after the mix-up.

"After the first match, we decided that we would be off from risky singles. We will just look for boundaries. He is someone who takes the game on and regardless of any situation, he likes to be aggressive. The discussion has always been that if the wicket is suitable, we will go with positive intent. But I think the focus is taking care of the first two overs," said Gaikwad.

"After he got out, he was walking in and he immediately said sorry. I said it was okay, it happens and it was a mistake. I think mistakes do happen, so I am fine with that," he added. Gaikwad said that getting fewer balls to play in powerplay does not affect him as he holds the team's score as a priority.

"So if he plays three overs and scores 25, I am fine with that, as long as the team's score is not affected," he added. Talking about his preparation for the series, Gaikwad said, "In T20s, you always have to be ahead of the game, and I give a lot of importance to that.

The night before, I visualise what kind of situation might occur during the game and how the pitch might behave. Mahi bhai always insists that we do not rush our thoughts because there is enough time for an opener even in a T20 match," concluded Gaikwad. The final T20I of the series will be held today in Bengaluru.