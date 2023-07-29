Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into final

PUNE: In-form T Reeth Rishya produced a stunning 2-1 victory against reigning national champion Sreeja Akula in the decider to guide Goa Challengers into the final of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Friday.

The Goa franchise defeated Dabang Delhi TTC 8-7 in a thrilling semi-final to reach the final of Season 4. Reeth made quick moves at the start of the match against Sreeja and used her powerful shots to win the first game by 11-4.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist came back with immaculate control to clinch the second game 11-6 and forced the match into the decider. The last game went in the favour of the Chennai-based paddler by 11-8.

Earlier, Sathiyan beat Harmeet 2-1 in the first match of the tie to give Dabang Delhi TTC a perfect start.

The Asian Games medallist was swift in his movements early on and used both flanks to dominate the game. Harmeet stood no chance as his compatriot was at his aggressive best. Sathiyan won the first game 11-3 to take the lead in the match.

The second game saw a tough battle between both the star paddlers as they fought for every point. However, in the end, Sathiyan held his nerve and clinched the game 11-9.