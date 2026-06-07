Russian teen Mirra Andreeva says she had to overcome so many demons inside to win the French Open

After bursting onto the scene at 15, Andreeva became a Grand Slam champion at 19 when the Russian ended the run of 114th-ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the French Open final on Saturday.

“I've done a lot of visualizations before. Not just this tournament, but I've had dreams, I've had a lot of thoughts on how it's going to happen, if it's going to happen, when it's going to happen, where,” Andreeva said, still hardly breathing as she talked quickly in true teenage style. "The feeling in real life is so much better than in your dreams.

“I can call myself a Grand Slam champion,” Andreeva added.

The biggest challenges for Andreeva have not been on the court — she already has one of the best attacking baseline games in the sport — it's been the mental side. And her stubbornness.

“Her attitude is difficult,” said Conchita Martinez, Andreeva's coach and a former Wimbledon champion. “You tell her something, and maybe she's not open to listening. ... When she works hard and when she listens and she does everything, she has no limits.”