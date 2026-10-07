Russell to take power unit penalty in Singapore that could result in Antonelli extending F1 lead

Russell's retirement in Malaysia already helped Antonelli stretch his lead over Russell from 66 to 84 points, with seven races remaining this season.

“Malaysia was obviously a very difficult weekend for us,” Wolff said. “We have spent the days since then working hard to understand why our performance was not where it should have been.”

The 20-year-old Antonelli, who finished second in Malaysia, is closing in on his first F1 title.

“The characteristics of the (Singapore) circuit are very different,” Wolff said, “and that will help us build a clearer picture of where we are.”