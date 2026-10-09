Russell to go ''all-out'' ahead of unusual Singapore daylight sprint as Antonelli nears F1 title

Russell was third, with Mercedes teammate Antonelli ahead of him in second, when his power unit suddenly failed Sunday during the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, leaving him with a penalty this week for an engine change.

After that, this week it's "all-out attack, just trying to enjoy the weekend," Russell said Thursday. "Obviously not an ideal situation, but Singapore is a place I love and I'll try and carve my way through the pack.”

With the final sprint race of the season Saturday, Russell and his rivals will have an unusual daylight race on the streets of the southeast Asian city state, before the typical night race Sunday. Qualifying for the sprint race is later Friday.