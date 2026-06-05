Russell says Mercedes teammate Antonelli has F1 title 'to lose'. Ferrari might beat both in Monaco

The 19-year-old Antonelli has won four races in a row for a vast 43-point lead and, between him and Russell, Mercedes has won every Grand Prix this year. Ferrari and hometown hero Charles Leclerc will aim to end that streak this week.

The Canadian Grand Prix spiced up the title race as Russell and Antonelli battled wheel-to-wheel for lap after lap, only for an engine failure on Russell's car to spoil the show.

“You've got such a buffer, it feels like you can only keep it, or you can lose it. And I think it's his to lose," Russell said Thursday. “So, my mindset is to enjoy every single race, try and win every single race. I just need to continue being the guy who's coming out on top, even if he's the one at the moment who's getting the results.”

Mercedes has had the car to beat all year but it might be Ferrari in front in Monaco. Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's cars have a smaller turbocharger which might give them a quicker kick of power out of the many slow corners.

“If there's one track I would bet on us, it's probably Monaco,” said Leclerc, who's fresh off signing a new contract at Ferrari.