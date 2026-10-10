Russell crashes out from the lead as Verstappen wins Singapore F1 sprint race

Russell beat Verstappen off the line at the start in wet conditions but lost control when he put a wheel on a painted line at the end of the first lap, spinning across the track and into the barrier.

The British driver tapped his hands against the car in frustration as he climbed out.

“I'm fine. Sorry, sorry, sorry,” he told Mercedes over the radio.

Verstappen eased to the win after that, backing up his victory in Malaysia last week, with Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc second and third.

Antonelli was fourth, extending his lead over Russell from 84 points to 89, after he picked up two positions on the last lap when McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided ahead of him.