Russell crashes out from the lead as Verstappen wins Singapore F1 sprint race

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race after George Russell crashed out from the lead Saturday, missing a chance to cut his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's advantage in the Formula 1 title race.
Russell beat Verstappen off the line at the start in wet conditions but lost control when he put a wheel on a painted line at the end of the first lap, spinning across the track and into the barrier.
The British driver tapped his hands against the car in frustration as he climbed out.
“I'm fine. Sorry, sorry, sorry,” he told Mercedes over the radio.
Verstappen eased to the win after that, backing up his victory in Malaysia last week, with Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc second and third.
Antonelli was fourth, extending his lead over Russell from 84 points to 89, after he picked up two positions on the last lap when McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided ahead of him.
Russell has a grid penalty for Sunday's Grand Prix, meaning the 20-year-old Antonelli could take another big step toward becoming F1's youngest-ever champion.
The start was delayed because of heavy rain, making it the second week running that an F1 race has been delayed because of rain. Last week's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was first held up by a downpour, then because several cars' software failed to cope with the wet conditions.
The FIA issued a software update which was also being used in Singapore this week.
Qualifying is later Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.