Russell and Mercedes dominate again in qualifying for F1''s China sprint

Russell is the driver to beat in Shanghai after his dominant win in Australia last week. With teammate Kimi Antonelli qualifying second and no other team close, Mercedes is on target for another 1-2 finish in Saturday's sprint, which is followed by qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was 0.621 of a second adrift, a vast gap in F1 terms, in third for McLaren. Only Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari in fourth and Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri in fifth got within a second of Russell's time.

Verstappen, the most prominent critic of the new cars, had another tough qualifying session in eighth, though not as bad as the crash which left him at the back of the grid in Australia last week.