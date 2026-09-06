Russell aims to trim Antonelli's F1 lead at Italian GP, but starts behind surprise polesitter Gasly

But he will start second, behind surprise polesitter Pierre Gasly, who stunned everyone by snatching top spot for the first time in qualifying on Saturday.

Russell will also have both Ferrari cars breathing down his neck as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fill out the second row in the scuderia's home race, where they will be cheered on by the hordes of passionate, red-clad tifosi.

Russell is second in the overall standings, level with Hamilton and 59 points behind Antonelli, who is bidding to become F1's youngest champion.

The 20-year-old Antonelli has taken on a hefty grid penalty at Monza after Mercedes opted to swap his car's power unit to head off potential reliability problems in the second half of the season.