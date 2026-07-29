Run Gulveer Run: Singh enters history books

Your dreams of getting India back on the world map in running will remain just that. Now that you have put yourself in those shoes, you understand what a 28-year-old Gulveer Singh was going through. Everything that he had done till then culminated in this final hurrah, and one wrong step, and you get thrown back to the wolves.

Gulveer, though, headed towards the wolves not as prey but as a leader of the pack, becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 10,000m event, producing a remarkable performance in such tough conditions. It was India’s second medal in athletics this Commonwealth, equally as valuable as Sarvesh Kushare’s earlier medal from the day.