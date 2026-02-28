Run-fest on cards for India-West Indies virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens

Going by what local curator Sujan Mukherjee indicated, the Super Eights clash between India and West Indies will be held on the strip that hosted the “second match of the T20 World Cup”.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday evening inspected the pitch before it was fully covered along with the outfield.

There was a lengthy discussion between the former BCCI president and Mukherjee, along with the board’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick.