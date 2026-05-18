Run CSK your own way, Dhoni’s invaluable advice to Gaikwad

But rather than burden successor Ruturaj Gaikwad with expectations, Dhoni chose to hand him something far more valuable: freedom.

“What I told Rutu, ‘Run it the way you want to run it’. Because that’s how I have run CSK for a very long time,” Dhoni said at an event organised by Etihad Airways on Sunday.

“I always felt it’s a game where the captain has to take the decisions. It isn’t like football where managers decide. Cricket is where, as a captain, you have to decide. That’s the most important thing for me. There will be certain things that he will pick from how I lead but whatever is your style, you have the full liberty.”

Dhoni is yet to play a single fixture this season but is still an integral part of the leadership group, where he passes on advice for Gaikwad, who is leading the franchise for the third straight year.

“The other thing I told him, ‘I’m very open, I’ll come and talk to you but you don’t have to follow it all necessarily.’ My job is to share the experience, and as a leader, he has to take the decisions. It is important for me to give him advice, but the tone and wordings are such that it isn’t something he has to do. Everyone has their own view but as a leader, it is important to see how you can use your strategy,” he added.