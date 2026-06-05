Rumesh Pathirage goes past Neeraj Chopra with monster throw of 92.62m in Rome DL

When is next Neeraj vs Rumesh clash?

It is not known when the duo will meet each other this year. Chopra is currently training in Switzerland after injury rehabilitation and yet to reveal his first competition of the season. Pathirage, on the other hand, said he will be competing in the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czechia, on June 16 and then in the Diamond League Meeting in Doha three days later.

"(My throw was) a little (less) than in the Asian record (of Nadeem), by around 30cm. I will try my best (to achieve it) in the next in meet in Ostrava and Doha Diamond League. I'll try my best," said Pathirage who smashed the meeting record of 90.34m set by Andreas Thorkildsen 20 years ago.

Chopra had begun his season in Doha Diamond League in the past and had also participated in Golden Spike in Ostrava last year, but nothing is not known about his plans this year.