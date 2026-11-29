Alva claimed victory ahead of Goa Aces JA Racing’s Raoul Hyman and Speed Demons Delhi’s Divy Nandan in the race held as part of the Indian Racing Festival.

Alva built a lead of more than six seconds as Hyman and Mohamed Ryan battled for second place before Ryan retired with smoke coming from his car.

Hyman closed in on Alva in the closing stages, but a safety car intervention triggered by cars stopping on track brought the race to an early finish, handing Alva the milestone victory.

Aaron Mehta of Kolkata Royal Tigers won the reverse-grid F4 race in the morning session after starting fifth. He finished 6.751 seconds ahead of Speed Demons Delhi’s Ntiyiso Mabunda, while Ahmedabad Apex Racers’ Arjun Chheda finished third.

Mehta worked his way into the lead, while a late safety car brought the field closer together. He made a clean getaway at the restart to secure the win, with Mabunda and Chheda completing the podium.