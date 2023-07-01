Ruben Loftus-Cheek signs for AC Milan

Begin typing your search...

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has left Chelsea football club after 19 years to join Italian side AC Milan on a permanent transfer. Chelsea announced his departure with an official statement on Friday.

ByANIANI|1 July 2023 10:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-01 10:00:45.0  )
Representative Image

LONDON : Ruben Loftus-Cheek has left Chelsea football club after 19 years to join Italian side AC Milan on a permanent transfer. Chelsea announced his departure with an official statement on Friday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined the English club Chelsea as an Under-8. The midfielder won the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League before his elevation to the senior squad during the 2014/15 season.

He made his debut as an 18-year-old against Sporting in the Champions League and scored his first senior goal against Scunthorpe.

In the 2017/18 campaign, he was loaned out to Premier League club Crystal Palace. His brilliant performances at Crystal Palace earned him a spot in the England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Loftus-Cheek made four appearances at the tournament as England reached the semi-finals.

In the 2018/19 season, Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned back to Chelsea and made 40 appearances for the team. He struck 10 goals, including a hat-trick against BATE Borisov in the Europa League, which the Blues went on to win.

The 27-year-old proved himself an important part of the squad under Thomas Tuchel and showcased his versatility by being utilised as a wing-back.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made 155 appearances in which 13 goals were scored. With Chelsea, he won the Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winner's medals. (ANI)

