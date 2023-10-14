Rs 15 cr grant for Chennai racing circuit

CHENNAI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin presented 15 Crore rupees as the first phase of the franchise and operations amount to the organizers of the Formula Racing Circuit-2023 to be held on 9th and 10th December in Chennai in a program held at the SDAT office in Chennai on Friday.

As a special event in the history of Indian motor sports, the “Chennai Formula Racing Circuit” will be held in Chennai, the Motor Sports Capital of India.

Chennai Formula Racing Circuit will host the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League which will be conducted as a Night Circuit (Street Circuit) within 3.5 km radius from Island Stadium in Chennai city.

Men and women drivers from India and abroad will participate in this prestigious competition. According to the press release, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a sum of Rs.40 Crore was allocated for this event. In the first phase, Rs. 15 crore has been provided by the Sports Development Authoriity of Tamil Nadu.

Following this, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development presented prosthetic legs worth Rs. 7.20 lakh each to two disabled athletes K. Rajesh and K. Kalaiselvan, through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation.

In the WAKO World Cup Kickboxing Tournament 2023 held in Istanbul, Turkey from 18.05.2023 to 21.05.2023. Tamil Nadu-based Athlete S. Bharat Vishnu (Old Cadets - 32 kg category) who won the Gold medal and M. Gokulakrishnan (5th place) and S. Ashwin (Junior Cadets - 47 kg category) were also felicitated by Udhayanidhi Stalin.