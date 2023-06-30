RR set to offer Buttler long-term deal: Report

LONDON: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals is set to offer a lucrative multi-year contract to England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler, British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’ reported on Thursday. With most of the IPL franchises owning part or full stakes in private T20 league teams, there is fear that a lot of top international players might forego their central contracts to sign football club-like deal with a franchise to appear in various tournaments around the world. According to ‘The Telegraph’, RR is trying to tie Buttler down to a long-term deal but the offer is yet to be formally tabled. “England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals,” the report said. “It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and it is unclear whether the T20 World Cup-winning captain intends to accept the deal.”