Royal Challengers Bangalore's top performers in WPL title win over Delhi Capitals

BANGLORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious in the final of the Women's Premier League season 2 with a dominating eight-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. It was a clinical performance from RCB in all facets of the game which saw them restrict DC to a sub-par total of 113. Some players stood out with their remarkable performances. Here is a look at the Top-5 performers of RCB in the WPL final.

Shreyanka Patil The 21-year-old off-spinner made the game one-sided with her sensational spell. She dismissed DC skipper Meg Lanning and quickly removed the tail-end to restrict DC to 113. With 13 wickets in the tournament, she ended the competition as the Purple Cap holder ahead of Marizanne Kapp and Sophie Ecclestone. She ended the game with figures of 4/12.

Sophie Molineux It was the Australian spinner who opened the pathway for RCB to mount a comeback after DC struck 60 runs in the powerplay. She removed Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in a single over to reduce DC to 64/3. She ended the game with figures of 3/20.

Asha Sobhana RCB's third spinner Asha Sobhana provided the ideal backup to the two-inform spinners and scalped two crucial wickets in the middle order to ensure RCB maintained control. She removed Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp to ensure DC couldn't reach a competitive total. She ended the final with figures of 2/14.

Ellyse Perry The in-form batter once again showed the importance of her presence in the playing XI. She struck an unbeaten 35 and stayed till the end to ensure RCB crossed the finishing line without any difficulty.