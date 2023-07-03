Rousing welcome for victorious Tamil Nadu women’s football team

CHENNAI: The excitement was palpable at the Chennai Central station on Sunday early morning. Those who assembled to welcome the Senior Women’s National Football Championship- winning Tamil Nadu squad were glued to the digital screens that displayed the details. They could not wait for the arrival of the Tamil Nadu Express, in which the Tamil Nadu football contingent travelled from New Delhi.

The train was late by about 30 minutes, but the delay hardly mattered as the celebrations that followed were worth the wait. It was only fitting that the train arrived on platform number 11 – everyone was in ‘eleventh heaven’. The drum beaters were at their best so much so that the noise generated by train engines could hardly be heard. Members of the squad, who were garlanded moments after stepping out from the coach with the trophy, shook their legs after initial hesitation.

Office-bearers of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the Tamil Nadu Football Association (TFA) were present to congratulate the champions. Up-and-coming football talent accompanied them, displaying banners and charts, while media personnel pounced on every opportunity to get a bite. This reporter managed to catch up with midfield maestro K Indumathi, who finished as the team’s joint-top scorer with nine goals. “We believe that the title triumph will change our lives. We were extremely happy after we won the title in Amritsar. We are happier now after looking at the number of people who turned up to welcome us. We are unable to express our feelings in words,” Indumathi, on cloud nine, told DT Next.

Wanted to do it for team: Indumathi on winning goal It was Indumathi’s second-half penalty conversion that proved to be the match-winning goal in the final against Haryana – the match ended 2-1 in favour of Tamil Nadu. Asked if she was nervous before taking the decisive spot-kick in the 83rd minute, Indumathi, an India international, replied: “I would not say so. I was thinking, ‘I will have to score if we want to win it. If I do not score, our team will not win the title’. The match would have ended in a draw in normal time and we cannot say what would have happened after that (in extra time or penalties).” One of the more experienced players in the squad, Indumathi said that she made it a point to shoulder responsibility. “The last time we won the title (2018), we had many senior players. This time, we had to guide the juniors on how to adapt to this level.”

From disappointment to glory under coach Gokila

Tamil Nadu head coach S Gokila said that the state team took up the tough challenge of going the distance right after bowing out in the semi-final stage of the National Games in Ahmedabad last year.

Tamil Nadu, which had been without the services of India internationals K Indumathi and A Karthika, had returned home with bronze but had the burning desire to change the colour of the medal in the next national-level event that the side competed in. The team “fulfilled its dream” by going all the way in the recent Senior National Championship. “At that time (during the National Games), we had set the target of winning gold at the Nationals. I am extremely satisfied with how the team performed. I am very happy; on top of that, I am proud of what we have achieved,” Gokila told DT Next on Sunday. Gokila elaborated on the work done behind the scenes to secure the top prize. “We first competed in the qualifiers (the team was part of Group V) in Agra in March. For that, we prepared at the SDAT Stadium in Namakkal. We had a 10-day camp there. We missed some important players during the qualifiers as they were on national duty. Despite their absence, we managed to top the group,” said Gokila. “Ahead of the tournament proper in Amritsar last month, we once again assembled in Namakkal, for a week-long camp. We made five important changes to the squad as the India international players were available for selection. Following their arrival, there was better competition for places in the squad. We concentrated equally on all areas – attacking, defending and goalkeeping,” added Gokila. “Once the players started to play together and got game time in the ‘Final Round’ (Group A), their confidence levels increased. There was good understanding between the players. All of that helped [for us to succeed].” Gokila also revealed that the victorious Tamil Nadu contingent would meet Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Monday