Root struggling with ‘Bazball’: Alastair Cook

LONDON: Senior batter Joe Root’s desperation to fit into skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum’s ‘Bazball’ plans is making him lose his “balance” and natural game in the ongoing Test series against India, feels former England captain Alastair Cook.

The last international captain to lead a side to Test series victory in India back in 2012, Cook feels that Root never seemed in control during his short second innings of 16 off 10 balls, during which he looked to attack every delivery, in the second Test against India.

“He is England’s best batsman there’s ever been in all formats – but he does struggle sometimes with the tempo of this Bazball era,” Cook, who is England’s highest Test run-getter, said on ‘TNT Sports’ channel.

“He sees all these other people playing these aggressive shots, which suit their style. Root has got 11,500 Test runs, he’s brilliant, but he’s so desperate to fit in to what Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum) are doing that sometimes I don’t think he gets his balance of attack and defence right,” the owner of 12,472 Test runs said.

Cook wants Root to play at his natural rate rather than ape other players, who are scoring at a quicker rate.