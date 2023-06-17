Root stands tall for England

BIRMINGHAM: Joe Root steadied the ship for England as his unbeaten half-century steered the host to 240 for five at tea on day one of the first Ashes Test, after the key wickets of captain Ben Stokes (1) and Harry Brook (32) gave Australia the edge.

England had the better of the morning session in the Birmingham sunshine on Friday, but the wicket of Zak Crawley (61 off 73 balls, 7 fours) on the last ball before lunch gave Australia hope of swinging momentum in its favour.

Brook, who had scored four centuries in seven matches for England and has been at the forefront of its aggressive approach, was in good touch before a freakish dismissal off the bowling of off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4/149).

After Stokes came and went quickly for just one, Australia was eyeing the possibility of skittling England out. But Root stood firm, with him seeing his side through to tea without further damage, unbeaten on 66.

With World Test champion Australia in town, many experts predicted England may soften its ‘Bazball’ approach for the Ashes, but such doubts were quickly put to bed as Crawley hammered a boundary off the first ball of the innings.

It was in stark contrast to the first ball of the last Ashes series, when Mitchell Starc clean bowled England opener Rory Burns, ahead of Australia’s rampant 4-0 success. Root joined Crawley at the crease after the dismissals of Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (31), with the opener reaching his 50 off just 56 balls.

Brook raced onto 32 off 37 balls before he was left helpless as a blocked shot looped back over his head and onto the stumps in bizarre fashion. Stokes’s demise was all his own doing as he edged one off Josh Hazlewood (2/61), who looked the pick of the Australia bowlers. With the help of Jonny Bairstow, unbeaten at tea on 33, Root, who was given out late in the session only for the DRS to come to his rescue, proved the patient approach is still just as effective.

BRIEF SCORES (AT STUMPS): England 393/8 decl. off 78 overs (J Root 118*, J Bairstow 78, Z Crawley 61, N Lyon 4/149) vs Australia 14/0 in 4 overs