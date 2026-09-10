Ronaldo's Al-Nassr begins Asian Champions League bid as Saudi clubs chase 3rd straight title

One competition, two zones

The tournament is divided into two geographic zones until the playoffs, with the top eight teams from each progressing to the Round of 16.

Al-Ahli starts its defense against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in the in the western zone. Saudi league champion Al-Nassr's roster contains 41-year-old Ronaldo and his Portugal teammate Joao Felix, last year's domestic league player of the season. Al-Nassr was a finalist in the second-tier continental championship last season.

Felix, who joined the Riyadh club in 2025 for a fee of around $60 million, is determined to win a major title under new coach Ange Postecoglou.

“We have a really good squad, a deep squad, our goal is to win every competition we can,” Felix told AP. “We want to win the league, the cup and the Champions League – everything. We don't play to dream — we play to win.”

Riyadh rival Al-Hilal has won a record four Asian titles. After spending more than $200 million in the summer on English Premier League stars and three internationals — Ollie Watkins of England, Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli and Crysencio Summerville of the Netherlands — Hilal will be dealing with high expectations.

Al-Ittihad, winner in 2004 and 2005, is aiming for a third continental crown. Al-Qadsiah, under former Liverpool and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, is making a first appearance in the competition.

The Saudi teams have avoided Iran's two representatives — Esteghlal of Tehran and Tractor — in the group stage.

With tension high due to war in the region, the Iranian clubs are set to host home games in neutral countries. Esteghlal will host Al-Sadd of Qatar in the Iraqi city of Basra in the opening round. Tractor will travel to the United Arab Emirates to face Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai.