Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six World Cups with two goals against Uzbekistan

"I'm back," he said directly into the television camera. "I'm back."

Ronaldo became the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments by getting two goals in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, quieting critics after his forgettable performance in the team's 1-1 draw with Congo in the opener.

Even though criticism is not anything new to the 41-year-old superstar, he admitted that the intense negativity directed toward him this week was difficult.

"But it's always like that," he said in Portuguese. "It doesn't matter, because it's been 23 years on the job and when things go well, 'Cristiano is good,' when things go bad, Cristiano is a retired player, is old.' It will always be like that. But we responded well today, me and my teammates, which is what we wanted."