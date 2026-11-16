Romelu Lukaku retires from international soccer for Belgium with record 94 goals

The 33-year-old Lukaku made the announcement in a post on Instagram, saying he went through “every emotion possible” in his 16-year career with the national team in which he played 135 games and represented Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships.

“I'm at peace with my decision to stop here,” he wrote. “It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I'm grateful.”

Lukaku will continue to play club soccer and is currently at Fenerbahce in Turkey, where he moved last summer from Napoli.