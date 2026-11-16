Romelu Lukaku retires from international soccer for Belgium with record 94 goals

BRUSSELS: Belgium great Romelu Lukaku announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday, with the striker finishing with a record 94 goals for his country — putting him fifth on the men's all-time list.
The 33-year-old Lukaku made the announcement in a post on Instagram, saying he went through “every emotion possible” in his 16-year career with the national team in which he played 135 games and represented Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships.
“I'm at peace with my decision to stop here,” he wrote. “It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I'm grateful.”
Lukaku will continue to play club soccer and is currently at Fenerbahce in Turkey, where he moved last summer from Napoli.
Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (146), Argentina's Lionel Messi (126), Iran's Ali Daei (108) and India's Sunil Chhetri (95) have scored more goals in men's internationals than Lukaku.
“Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils,” Belgium's soccer federation said in a statement.
“His journey, from making his debut at just 16 years old to competing on the biggest international stages, remains a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young footballers and children who dream of one day wearing the Belgium shirt themselves.”