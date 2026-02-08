Rohtak Royals crowned first-ever Kabaddi Champions League winners

On the mat, the final lived up to the billing. Devank Dalal opened the scoring for Bhiwani Bulls with a bonus point, but Vijay Malik and Rakesh Singh responded strongly for Rohtak Royals with sharp raids and calculated aggression.

Early dominance from the Royals saw them inflict the first all-out, racing to a 9–3 lead, before Bhiwani clawed their way back through Devank’s fearless raids and a timely revival by Sourav. The contest swung relentlessly, with both teams neutralizing star raiders through collective defense, ending the first half with Rohtak holding a 20–16 advantage.

The second half turned into a tactical chess match. Bhiwani Bulls surged ahead briefly as Parvesh Malik completed a High-5, while the Royals relied on discipline and patience to absorb pressure. Despite Devank battling injury and being repeatedly targeted in do-or-die situations, the Bulls stayed in contention till the final moments.