Rohit Yadav helps Aravalli Arrows clinch Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 crown

MADURAI: An outstanding performance by Rohit Yadav ensured Aravalli Arrows defeated Murthal Magnets from Haryana 48-30 to emerge champions in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 played at the Fatima College Indoor Stadium in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The young left raider from the Aravalli outfit, who was recently snapped up at the Pro Kabaddi League auction too, scored 11 raid points from 17 raids attempted in the opposition's court at an impressive strike rate of 64 per cent.

Raider Sahil Sharma, also chipped in with 8 raid points, claiming 4 points in one single raid when Murthal Magnets had got the entire Aravalli side almost wiped out with only Sahil as the last man standing on the mat, as per a press release from Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Sonu Rathee, the Murthal Magnets' defender from Haryana who was also adjudged as the tournament's Best Defender, missed out on 100 tackle points finishing with 97 at an impressive 60 per cent success rate.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rathee of Chola Veerans walked away with Rs 50,000 after being named the Best Raider of the tournament.

"It was a very good tournament for us. Our team had a weak start to the tournament, so everyone thought we would be eliminated before the play-offs. But everyone in the team played well, including the bench. This tournament will be a memorable one for us," commented Aravalli Arrows captain Kapil Gurjar on their maiden win.

Aravalli Arrows not only upgraded the runner-up trophy they had won in the 2022 Monsoon Edition but also bagged the winner's purse of Rs 20 lakhs. Meanwhile, Murthal Magnets, winners of the inaugural Yuva Kabaddi Series, played cautiously and rarely went in for big points.

They waited for the right opportunity but eventually had to satisfy themselves with the runner-up trophy and prize money of Rs 10 lakhs.

The event commenced on September 24 with 16 teams participating from across the country competing for the coveted trophy and a total prize money purse of Rs 58.5 lakhs.

Yuva Kabaddi Series witnessed 132 thrilling and nail-biting matches with participation of over 300 players from states like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Tripura.

TOP SIX TEAMS:

Champions: Aravalli Arrows

Runner-Up: Murthal Magnets

3rd Position: Palani Tuskers

4th Position: Chola Veerans

5th Position: Hampi Heroes

6th Position: Nilgiri Knights

TOURNAMENT'S INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Best Raider: Arjun Rathee, Chola Veerans | Rs 50,000

Best Defender: Sonu Rathee, Murthal Magnets | Rs 50,000

Most Effective Raider: Moolchand Marko, Chambal Challengers

Most Effective Defender: Lokesh Ghosliya, Aravalli Arrows

Do Or Die Specialist: Vishnu Sharma, Aravalli Arrows

Super Raid Specialist: Milan Dahilya, Murthal Magnets

Super Tackle Specialist: Lokesh Ghosliya, Aravalli Arrows

Multi Point Raid Specialist: Vishva Asalavan, Palani Tuskers.