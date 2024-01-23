Rohit Sharma leads star-studded ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023, Virat Kohli included

DUBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023 which includes Men in Blue stars like batting lynchpin Virat Kohli, batter Shubman Gill, star pacers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. "Stars from Australia and India that went head-to-head in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup dominate the ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2023," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in an official statement on Tuesday.

India skipper Rohit had a sensational run in 2023, gathering 1255 runs at an average of 52. The 'Hitman' was in his best form throughout the ODI World Cup last year, with his splendid innings of 131 runs against Afghanistan. Youngster Shubman Gill has established himself as Rohit's preferred opening partner.

The star right-hander compiled 1584 runs during the calendar year. Australia opener Travis Head is a player of great class who saves his greatest performances for the biggest occasions. He was at his best throughout the majority of 2023, and when it counted most, he helped Australia win a sixth World Cup in India.

He hammered an unbelievable 137 against India in the decider to help Australia lift the trophy. India's batting talisman Virat Kohli had a record-breaking 2023 as he reached three figures on six occasions in 2023. He also broke India's all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record for most international centuries during the World Cup on his way to winning the Player of the Tournament award at the Marquee event.

New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell stood out for the Blackcaps in 2023 as he smashed an outstanding five centuries and gathered a total of 1204 runs at an average of 52.34. South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen has been named as wicketkeeper in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023.

The experienced Protea's batter shone with the bat for the majority of 2023, slamming a superb 109 in a commanding victory over England during the ODI World Cup. South Africa pacer Marco Jansen won a spot in the Team of the Year following outstanding efforts with both bat and ball during the last 12 months.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa found a spot in the ODI team. He impressively collected a trio of four-wicket hauls in consecutive matches during Australia's successful run at the World Cup and he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker. India bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and spinner Kuldeep Yadav earned a spot in the ICC team with their excellent performances throughout 2023. Siraj collected a total of 44 wickets during 2023 while Shami, who ended the ODI WC as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, bagged four five-wicket hauls in 2023.

Meanwhile, the in-form left-arm spinner spinner Kuldeep finished 2023 with an imposing total of 49 ODI scalps. ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023: Rohit Sharma (c) (India), Shubman Gill (India), Travis Head (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Heinrich Klaasen (wk) (South Africa), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia), Mohammed Siraj (India), Kuldeep Yadav (India) and Mohammed Shami (India).