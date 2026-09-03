Rohit Sharma is playing superbly, what more do you want: Saikia

Saikia on Thursday questioned speculations surrounding the future of Rohit, who only plays the ODI format for India.

"He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England) he scored 138 runs, so why there is a speculation? So I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators," Saikia told reporters after the end of BCCI's review meeting here.

Saikia said there was no discussion on the extension of contract for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was not present at the review meeting which was attended by Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer, head coach Gautam Gambhir and director of cricket at Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman.