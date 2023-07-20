Begin typing your search...

Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties as India reach 121/0 at lunch

ByPTIPTI|20 July 2023 4:19 PM GMT
Rohit, Jaiswal hit fifties as India reach 121/0 at lunch
PORTOFSPAIN: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck unbeaten half-centuries each as India reached 121 for no loss against West Indies at lunch, on the opening day of the second Test, here on Thursday. While Rohit's 63 not out off 102 was a subdued one, Jaiswal (52 off 56), who hit a maiden century on his debut in the last Test, was at his attacking best.

Jaiswal's innings was studded with eight boundaries and one six, whereas Rohit hit six fours and one hit over the fence. Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 121 for no loss in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 63 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 52 batting).


SportsWest IndiesIndiaWest Indies vs IndiaTest series2nd test
PTI

