Rohit is good enough to play for couple of years: Lalchand Rajput

The debate over Rohit's place in India's plans intensified after reports suggested that chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam

Gambhir had informed the veteran opener that he was not in the roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The speculation, however, was quickly dispelled by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

“I don't believe in speculation. Unless it happens, then only we can talk about that. I still feel he is good enough to play for a couple of years,” Rajput, who first watched Rohit as a youngster at the National Cricket Academy (now BCCI Centre of Excellence), told PTI.

“He is fit and has worked hard on his fitness. If you look at him now, he looks leaner. The way he batted in the last game, he showed glimpses of the Hitman. I think he is just one good innings away,” said Rajput, who also served as Indian team’s manager during the triumphant 2007 ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

Asked whether India should already be looking beyond Rohit, Rajput refused to indulge in the debate.