Rohit, Dravid inspect Ahmedabad pitch ahead of World Cup final

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the title clash of the World Cup scheduled for Sunday, India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid inspected the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Dravid inspected the pitch along with Rohit, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip.

The Men in Blue also held a practice session ahead of the title clash with Australia on Sunday. Unbeaten in the tournament, India reached the final with a stellar semi-final victory against New Zealand.

The match had interesting moments as the Kiwis gave it all to chase India's huge score but pacer Mohammed Shami struck at crucial moments to ensure the team's victory.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the match played in Mumbai on Wednesday. Australia scored a hard-fought victory over South Africa in the second semi final in Kolkata on Thursday. They won by three wickets.

If India win the final in Ahmedabad, it will be the second time they will win the marquee tournament on home soil.