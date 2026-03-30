Rohit 2.0 is ready to dominate: Kumble

The 38-year-old Rohit smacked a 38-ball 78 in MI's six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL opener here on Sunday.

"Rohit Sharma seems to have arrived in his 2.0 avatar, and his innings showed he is ready to dominate again. The way he hit the ball all around the ground reminded me of his prime," Kumble said on 'Star Sports'.

"It is not easy to hit sixes against bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Blessing Muzarabani, but he made it look easy. He has worked a lot on his fitness, and when you come back after a short break, it takes five to seven days to get your timing back and find your rhythm.