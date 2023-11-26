Rohan takes six wickets for TN on debut

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu moved into a position of strength on the second day of its Elite Group B league match of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Jharkhand in Theni on Saturday. After scoring 358 runs in its first innings, TN bowlers helped their team take a huge lead of 226 runs, bowling the visitor out for 132. Debutant J Rohan was the star performer picking up six wickets for 36 runs. Vatshal Tiwari was the top-scorer for Jharkhand with 41 runs. TN enforced follow-on and at stumps Jharkhand was 22 for no loss in its second innings.





J Rohan

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 358 in 113.2 overs (Abhinav Kannan 72, S Shrenik 32, AB Dhiyash 64, C Andre Siddarth 61, R Pravin 42*, Abhishek Yadav 4/80) vs Jharkhand 132 in 57.2 overs (Vatshal Tiwari 41, J Rohan 6/36) & 22 for no loss in 6 overs

