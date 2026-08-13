Rohan Bhutra's two-wicket haul powers Madurai Panthers to fourth straight TNPL win

Bhutra leads Madurai's bowling attack

Dindigul began the chase positively, with Shivam Singh and C K Vineeth adding 54 runs for the opening wicket. Vineeth, who was dropped on four, was eventually dismissed for 28 by Rohan Bhutra. Saravanan then removed Dindigul captain Baba Indrajith before Bhutra struck again to dismiss Shivam Singh for 40 off 26 balls. Hunny Saini briefly revived the chase with a quick 20 off 14 balls, but Atheeq Ur Rahman took a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket to end his innings. Madurai's bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages to restrict Dindigul to 150/6 in 18 overs and seal a 21-run victory. Bhutra was the standout bowler with 2/23, while Periyaswamy claimed 1/26.