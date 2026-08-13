Rohan Bhutra's two-wicket haul powers Madurai Panthers to fourth straight TNPL win

CHENNAI: Madurai Panthers continued their perfect start to TNPL Season 10 with a convincing 21-run win over Dindigul Dragons in a rain-shortened contest on Wednesday, making it four victories in a row.
After opting to bowl, Dindigul restricted Madurai to 171/7 in 18 overs. Ram Kumar provided the early fireworks with 40 off 15 balls, while N S Chaturved added 42 off 31. Sandeep Warrier and Viju Arul picked up two wickets each for Dindigul.
Madurai Panthers made a flying start after being asked to bat, with Ram Kumar taking the attack to the Dindigul bowlers. The opening pair put together 55 runs before Sandeep Warrier ended Ram Kumar's explosive stay. Viju Arul then removed Siddharth Mahadevan for 22 before N S Chaturved and Atheeq Ur Rahman steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership. Chaturved fell for 42 to Viju Arul, while Warrier dismissed Atheeq Ur Rahman as Dindigul kept the pressure on. Madurai eventually posted 171/7 from their 18 overs, setting Dindigul a target of 172.
Dindigul began the chase positively, with Shivam Singh and C K Vineeth adding 54 runs for the opening wicket. Vineeth, who was dropped on four, was eventually dismissed for 28 by Rohan Bhutra. Saravanan then removed Dindigul captain Baba Indrajith before Bhutra struck again to dismiss Shivam Singh for 40 off 26 balls. Hunny Saini briefly revived the chase with a quick 20 off 14 balls, but Atheeq Ur Rahman took a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket to end his innings. Madurai's bowlers held their nerve in the closing stages to restrict Dindigul to 150/6 in 18 overs and seal a 21-run victory. Bhutra was the standout bowler with 2/23, while Periyaswamy claimed 1/26.
Bhutra was named Player of the Match, while Ram Kumar received the awards for the highest strike rate and Most Dependable Player of the Match. Shivam Singh was recognised for hitting the most fours. The win keeps Madurai Panthers unbeaten after four matches and strengthens their position among the early frontrunners in TNPL Season 10.
Brief scores: Dindigul Dragons 150/6 in 18 overs (Shivam Singh 40; Rohan Bhutra 2/23, Periyaswamy 1/26) lost to Madurai Panthers 171/7 in 18 overs (N S Chaturved 42, Ram Kumar 40; Sandeep Warrier 2/30, Viju Arul 2/33) by 21 runs.