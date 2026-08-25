Rogers scores on Chelsea debut as Blues beat Fulham and Roma hammers Fiorentina

Roma tops Serie A

Malen converted three passes from Paolo Dybala to score in the 27th, 52nd and 60th minutes and make Roma one of nine clubs with full points after the Serie A opening weekend. Substitute Niccolò Pisilli completed the rout four minutes from time.

Second half substitute Davide Frattesi scored five minutes into his Lazio debut to give the capital club a 1-0 win at Bologna.

In a game that featured few chances and eight yellow cards, five in the first half, Frattesi's cool finish from Boulaye Dia's superb backheeled pass, ensured a winning start for new Lazio coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The win was a relief for Gattuso, coming a week after his side's shock Italian Cup exit at the hands of Serie B club Mantova.