Rodrigues, Yastika and debutant Nandani power India to 38-run win over England

Playing without regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India recovered from a disastrous start to post 188 for seven and then restricted England to 150 for eight at the County Ground here on Thursday.

This is India's final series before next month's T20 World Cup that begins on June 12.

Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana got out for a golden duck, while her opening partner Shafali Verma capped a forgettable three-ball two with Lauren Bell (3/34) giving a fiery start to England after they opted to bowl.