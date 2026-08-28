Rodri debuts with Barcelona as fans show support for Catalonia. Chelsea wins in League Cup

Rodri's first minutes with Barcelona

Rodri, signed from Manchester City after captaining Spain to the World Cup title, came off the bench in the 62nd minute to a warm welcome from the Camp Nou crowd.

“I'm happy to play my first game with Barcelona, happy for the victory, the second in a row for the team,” Rodri said. “It's important to start gaining rhythm. I felt good with my first minutes.”

Rodri is one of eight World Cup winners in Barcelona's squad, but the planned tribute for them ahead of the match didn't take place after one of the club's fans had an estelada flag taken away from him by police before the team's game at Elche last weekend. He confronted the officers and ended up being hit and detained.

Instead of the tribute, an act supporting the estelada organized by a local group took place with Camp Nou laden with some 10,000 small flags that were handed to fans.

Raphinha and Fermín López scored a goal in each half to give Barcelona its second straight win to start the defense of its Spanish league title.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón Spain's starter at the World Cup made a series of outstanding saves to keep Barcelona from scoring more goals.

In the other La Liga game, Osasuna came from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Celta Vigo.