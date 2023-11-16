Robin Singh appointed as TNCA consultant

CHENNAI: Former Indian Cricketer Robin Singh has been roped in by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association as Consultant for its Academy and the satellite centers for a period of 2 years commencing from 2023-2024 season.

Robin Singh represented India in one Test and 136 ODIs between 1989 and 2001 as an all-rounder. He retired from all forms of cricket in January 2004 and embarked on a career in coaching, training India’s Junior and ‘A’ squads. He was appointed as India’s fielding coach before the tour of Bangladesh in May 2007.

He helped Tamil Nadu win the Ranji Trophy in 1988 after 33 long years, and was one of the season’s most consistent players.

Robin brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field of coaching and game development. TNCA is committed to build a strong foundation for budding youngsters of the State and along with Robin’s experience we would look to provide an environment necessary for players to excel in their field.







