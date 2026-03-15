Roar ’26 sets up OG Kings against CSK on March 22

CHENNAI: Whipping up fan frenzy ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, the city’s own Chennai Super Kings will organise a one-of-its-kind event next Sunday (March 22), where the OG Super Kings, led by fan favourite Suresh Raina, will take on the current squad.
The event titled ‘Roar ’26’ will be held at the MA Chidambaram stadium, the team’s home ground in Chennai’s Chepauk, and will also feature a special live performance by composer AR Rahman, the team said in a statement on Saturday.
Besides Raina, arguably the most loved player to don the team jersey after ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni, the OG Super Kings line-up will feature stars including Matthew Hayden, city boys, M Vijay and S Badrinath, among others, taking on the current squad in a series of match-ups, it said.
“This mega celebration is… a tribute to the journey of the Chennai Super Kings and the unwavering love of the fans,” the statement added, touting it to be a night where cricket will meet entertainment in the “grandest way possible”.
“Expect unforgettable moments, friendly rivalries and plenty of ‘yellove’ lighting up the night,” the team said.
The tickets for the event will be available on the CSK App, the official website (www.chennaisuperkings.com), the District App, and District.in on March 15, it said, cautioning fans against purchasing them from any other platforms.
The season will kick off on March 28 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where reigning champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.