Roar ’26 sets up OG Kings against CSK on March 22

The event titled ‘Roar ’26’ will be held at the MA Chidambaram stadium, the team’s home ground in Chennai’s Chepauk, and will also feature a special live performance by composer AR Rahman, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Besides Raina, arguably the most loved player to don the team jersey after ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni, the OG Super Kings line-up will feature stars including Matthew Hayden, city boys, M Vijay and S Badrinath, among others, taking on the current squad in a series of match-ups, it said.