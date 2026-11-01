Road test awaits answer-seeking Tamil Nadu in Chandigarh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is back on the road as it takes on Chandigarh in its fourth Group D clash, starting today after a 13-points run in its previous two home fixtures. Sai Kishore’s men first dismantled Uttarakhand by an innings before sealing a nervy five-wicket win over Railways to climb up to the second spot.
But there are plenty of questions that await Tamil Nadu in Chandigarh. It begins at the top of the order; who partners Narayan Jagadeesan? The Railways game saw the hosts have two different opening partners for Jagadeesan: Vimal Khumar and SR Athish.
Vimal’s struggle at the top of the order – after two straight ducks – could mean that Athish will continue his stint as an opener. The latter showed an aggressive approach in the tricky run chase, with a useful 21 where he looked resourceful. However, it is unlikely that Vimal will be left out of the setup, especially on one of the most batting-friendly wickets in Chandigarh. If they decide to, Ajitesh might be a bright option considering his ability to play spin well.
On the bowling front, Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh and his coaching staff face a selection dilemma over their frontline pace-bowling options. In the last game against Railways, the management trusted Sonu Yadav to bowl with the new ball alongside Gurjapneet Singh. It paid off instantly as the two combined to leave Railways demoralised on day one. Considering it is an away game, will P Saravana Kumar come back into the mix, possibly at the expense of a spinner?
Tamil Nadu shouldn’t take Chandigarh lightly either, particularly after Manan Vohra’s side put up a first-innings score of 685 in its previous Ranji Trophy clash against Himachal Pradesh. Double-centurion Nehal Pajni and his opening partner, Arjun Azad, who also scored a century, will be key for the hosts.
With tougher assignments against Mumbai, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh awaiting Sai and co, Tamil Nadu must ensure that they come out of Chandigarh unscathed, ironing out all flaws, with at least six more points in the playoffs race.