Road test awaits answer-seeking Tamil Nadu in Chandigarh

But there are plenty of questions that await Tamil Nadu in Chandigarh. It begins at the top of the order; who partners Narayan Jagadeesan? The Railways game saw the hosts have two different opening partners for Jagadeesan: Vimal Khumar and SR Athish.

Vimal’s struggle at the top of the order – after two straight ducks – could mean that Athish will continue his stint as an opener. The latter showed an aggressive approach in the tricky run chase, with a useful 21 where he looked resourceful. However, it is unlikely that Vimal will be left out of the setup, especially on one of the most batting-friendly wickets in Chandigarh. If they decide to, Ajitesh might be a bright option considering his ability to play spin well.