Rizwan approaches ICC anti-corruption unit amid NCCIA probe

The move comes after the Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition challenging the jurisdiction of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to investigate such matters.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who has played around 250 international matches across the three formats, is being questioned by the NCCIA after he was ordered to return home along with two other senior players -- Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq -- from Pakistan's disastrous tour of England.

Rizwan, who has had no previous allegations of involvement in illegal betting or gambling during his more than 10-year international career, has sought to know from the ICC whether the PCB followed the prescribed procedure if it suspected any of its players of corruption.

The ICC Anti-Corruption laws state that if any player belonging to any member country is found involved or is suspected of corruption and breaching the anti-corruption code the ICC’s anti-corruption unit holds its own inquiry and takes the concerned board in the loop.

The PCB is yet to make it clear if it suspects Rizwan of any illegal practices and whether they have brought the matter to the notice of the ICC ACU which is mandatory under the anti-corruption laws.