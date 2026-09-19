Rizwan approaches ICC anti-corruption unit amid NCCIA probe

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan has approached the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit seeking clarity on the procedure to be followed if a player is suspected of involvement in corruption, amid a government probe into alleged links to illegal betting and gambling websites.
The move comes after the Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition challenging the jurisdiction of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to investigate such matters.
The wicketkeeper-batter, who has played around 250 international matches across the three formats, is being questioned by the NCCIA after he was ordered to return home along with two other senior players -- Salman Ali Agha and Imam-ul-Haq -- from Pakistan's disastrous tour of England.
Rizwan, who has had no previous allegations of involvement in illegal betting or gambling during his more than 10-year international career, has sought to know from the ICC whether the PCB followed the prescribed procedure if it suspected any of its players of corruption.
The ICC Anti-Corruption laws state that if any player belonging to any member country is found involved or is suspected of corruption and breaching the anti-corruption code the ICC’s anti-corruption unit holds its own inquiry and takes the concerned board in the loop.
The PCB is yet to make it clear if it suspects Rizwan of any illegal practices and whether they have brought the matter to the notice of the ICC ACU which is mandatory under the anti-corruption laws.
A Test player, who has known Rizwan, said he was a bit surprised when the letter of the NCCIA was leaked out in which it is stated that Rizwan had been summoned to answer questions relating to his seized mobile phone and some illegal betting and gambling sites.
“It would be a big shock for me if any of the current lot of players were found involved in such corruption,” the former captain who declined to be named said on Friday.
In an unusual development, the phones of Rizwan and Imam were confiscated by Pakistan team security personnel in London during the second Test at Lord's. The phones were not returned to the players and are now being forensically examined by the NCCIA for any suspicious activity.
Rizwan and Imam appeared before the NCCIA for questioning after returning from London, but no details have been officially disclosed about what transpired during the meetings.
Geo TV reported that Rizwan repeatedly sought to be told about the charges or suspicions against him but did not receive a clear answer.
His lawyer was present at the building but was not allowed inside, according to the report.
Pakistan cricket has in the past been hit by major fixing and betting scandals, the most notable being the allegations against several players in the 1990s and the 2010 spot-fixing case involving Salman Butt, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Amir during Pakistan's Test against England.
Several other Pakistan players, including Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Umar Akmal, Asif Afridi and Muhammad Nawaz, have also been banned or fined for breaches of anti-corruption regulations in the Pakistan Super League and other matches.
Ironically, two years ago, when online betting and gambling companies were heavily involved in surrogate advertising during the PSL, media reports had claimed that Rizwan and Babar Azam had refused to display the logos of companies sponsoring their respective franchises in the league.